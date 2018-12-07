According to Michael B Jordan, his preparation for 'Creed II' was ''worse'' than the original movie.
The 31-year-old actor - who has reprised his role as Adonis Creed for the new film - has admitted to hating the exhausting experience of getting himself in shape to star in the boxing movie.
He confessed: ''For the first [film], there's no way I could imagine what I was going to be doing - the second time around, it was worse.
''I have to believe when stepping into the ring, I am a fighter. I would work out to exhaustion day in and day out. Sometimes twice a day, going home with swollen knuckles and all.
''To get in shape, we definitely amped up the cardio along with the boxing, which itself is an amazing workout, two times a day, every day for six weeks.''
The painful fight scenes also meant Michael needed to make multiple trips to the hospital.
But the Hollywood star has insisted he didn't allow the bumps and bruises to discourage him.
Michael - who appears alongside Tessa Thompson and Sylvester Stallone in the new movie - told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''It's a badge of honour, honestly. We're making an action film and if you're not getting hurt, then you ain't trying hard enough.
''So I feel like it just means that we were putting it all on the line for the perfect shot. For the perfect scene.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
