Michael B Jordan stars in a new campaign for Coach that is directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee.
Michael B Jordan stars in a new campaign for Coach directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee.
The 32-year-old 'Creed' actor - who is also a global ambassador for the US label - features in the fashion brand's 90-second clip entitled 'Words Matter' helmed by Lee - who got his first non-honorary Oscar over the weekend for the film 'BlacKKKlansman' - and the star explained that the collaboration between the pair was an ''inspirational experience'' he is ''proud'' of.
In a statement, Jordan said ''Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience... I'm proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do.''
The much-anticipated clip sees Jordan hit the desert outside Los Angeles on a motorcycle and discover rocks that are written with the words ''evil'' and ''bigotry'', however, the star throws them to the side and replaces them with new ones, this time emblazoned with words like ''truth'' and ''love''.
The Academy Award-winning director also admitted that it was a ''magical day'' collaborating with Jordan and the iconic brand.
Lee added: ''I'm honored to get to collaborate with giants in their respective fields, Michael B. Jordan and Coach. It was truly a magical day working, shooting in the desert. Enjoy.''
Teasing the clip on Instagram, Lee wrote: ''Verified
In The World We Live In Today, #WordsMatter Even More. @coach (sic)''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Of all of the projects for Spike Lee to attach his name onto, Love and...
As narrator Jimmy Breslin (as himself) puts it, there's 8 million stories in the naked...
She Hate Me borrows its title from "He Hate Me," a.k.a. Rod Smart of the...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
The best text for a film to toy with the "emotional heartstrings" of an audience...