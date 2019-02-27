Michael B Jordan stars in a new campaign for Coach directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee.

The 32-year-old 'Creed' actor - who is also a global ambassador for the US label - features in the fashion brand's 90-second clip entitled 'Words Matter' helmed by Lee - who got his first non-honorary Oscar over the weekend for the film 'BlacKKKlansman' - and the star explained that the collaboration between the pair was an ''inspirational experience'' he is ''proud'' of.

In a statement, Jordan said ''Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience... I'm proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do.''

The much-anticipated clip sees Jordan hit the desert outside Los Angeles on a motorcycle and discover rocks that are written with the words ''evil'' and ''bigotry'', however, the star throws them to the side and replaces them with new ones, this time emblazoned with words like ''truth'' and ''love''.

The Academy Award-winning director also admitted that it was a ''magical day'' collaborating with Jordan and the iconic brand.

Lee added: ''I'm honored to get to collaborate with giants in their respective fields, Michael B. Jordan and Coach. It was truly a magical day working, shooting in the desert. Enjoy.''

Teasing the clip on Instagram, Lee wrote: ''Verified

In The World We Live In Today, #WordsMatter Even More. @coach (sic)''