Michael B. Jordan is ''really excited'' to work with Steven Caple Jr. on 'Creed 2'.

The 30-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis ''Donnie'' Johnson Creed in the upcoming sequel to the 2015 hit movie, and admitted he doesn't know when shooting will start.

Speaking to Deadline, Jordan said: ''Well, Steven Caple Jr. is going to direct it, and I'm really excited about working with him. Right now, we're in the process of getting the script tight and making sure that it's perfect. Not exactly sure when we're starting, but in the next few months we'll get back to it and try to deliver a solid project in 'Creed 2'.''

Caple is said to have been hand-picked by Sylvester Stallone and Jordan to helm the motion picture and took over from Ryan Coogler who helmed the first movie.

Coogler is expected to join the movie in an executive producer capacity but a deal has not yet been completed.

Last July, Stallone teased 'Creed 2' would be inspired by 'Rocky IV' and shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Adonis stands toe-to-toe with Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who was responsible for killing his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the 1985 classic.

'Creed' was a spin-off and sequel to the hit 'Rocky' film franchise, in which Stallone portrayed heroic boxer Rocky Balboa six times.

Stallone appeared as the Italian Stallion in 'Creed' and was responsible for training Adonis, the son of heavyweight champion Apollo - Rocky's most famous opponent - who was portrayed by Weathers in the first four 'Rocky' movies.

Just a few weeks ago, Stallone revealed that the 27-year-old Russian boxer Florian 'Big Nasty' Munteanu will be playing Ivan Drago's son in the upcoming movie.