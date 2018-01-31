Michael B. Jordan has admitted he is ''really excited'' to start working with Steven Caple Jr. in 'Creed 2'.
Michael B. Jordan is ''really excited'' to work with Steven Caple Jr. on 'Creed 2'.
The 30-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis ''Donnie'' Johnson Creed in the upcoming sequel to the 2015 hit movie, and admitted he doesn't know when shooting will start.
Speaking to Deadline, Jordan said: ''Well, Steven Caple Jr. is going to direct it, and I'm really excited about working with him. Right now, we're in the process of getting the script tight and making sure that it's perfect. Not exactly sure when we're starting, but in the next few months we'll get back to it and try to deliver a solid project in 'Creed 2'.''
Caple is said to have been hand-picked by Sylvester Stallone and Jordan to helm the motion picture and took over from Ryan Coogler who helmed the first movie.
Coogler is expected to join the movie in an executive producer capacity but a deal has not yet been completed.
Last July, Stallone teased 'Creed 2' would be inspired by 'Rocky IV' and shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Adonis stands toe-to-toe with Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who was responsible for killing his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the 1985 classic.
'Creed' was a spin-off and sequel to the hit 'Rocky' film franchise, in which Stallone portrayed heroic boxer Rocky Balboa six times.
Stallone appeared as the Italian Stallion in 'Creed' and was responsible for training Adonis, the son of heavyweight champion Apollo - Rocky's most famous opponent - who was portrayed by Weathers in the first four 'Rocky' movies.
Just a few weeks ago, Stallone revealed that the 27-year-old Russian boxer Florian 'Big Nasty' Munteanu will be playing Ivan Drago's son in the upcoming movie.
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...