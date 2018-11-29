Metallica are releasing a live acoustic album for charity, made up of songs from their acoustic benefit concert in San Francisco earlier this month.
The 'Enter Sandman' hitmakers - comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Rob Trujilo, and Kirk Hammett - are set to drop the LP, titled 'Helping Hands: Live & Acoustic at the Masonic', on February 1.
The album consists of songs performed at their acoustic benefit concert in San Francisco earlier this month, which saw them perform versions of iconic tracks including 'Unforgiven' and 'Nothing Else Matters'.
Both the benefit concert and the upcoming album are raising money for their nonprofit, All Within My Hands, and the San Francisco show even included a charity auction which raised $1.3 million for the cause - which helps fight hunger and provide underprivileged communities with workforce education.
Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation also recently donated $100,000 to those affected by California's devastating wildfires.
'Helping Hands: Live & Acoustic at the Masonic' will be released as a double-LP with two coloured vinyls, and will be available to purchase from record stores next year.
All proceeds from sales will go directly to the All Within My Hands Foundation.
Meanwhile, Metallica recently said they have no plans to retire, because they feel more ''energised and rejuvenated'' than ever before.
Lars said: ''A lot of people are retiring, and we feel very energized and rejuvenated. I mean, we wanna go [a] long [time].
''We hope we can get another 20, 25 years out of Metallica. I don't know what it's gonna look like, I don't know what it's gonna sound like, but that's in our heads.
''We're not sitting there thinking retirement or this or that; we're sort of more the opposite. So I would say, for us, everything we do is kind of a long game.
''And back then, when you were 17, you only think of, like, the next five minutes. 'Where is the next beer? Wooh!' So that's kind of different mentality nowadays.''
