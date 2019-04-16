Metallica feel ''uncomfortable'' with how long their latest record is taking.

The 'Enter Sandman' rockers last released an album three years ago and are working on their next studio project, but guitarist Kirk Hammett has said that none of his band mates - including Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, and Robert Trujillo - are happy with how long the process is taking, because they're all used to bands putting out albums ''every year''.

Speaking to Mixdown, Kirk said: ''When I was 13-14 years old, bands put out albums every year. Seriously, KISS put out an album every eight months. None of this eight years between albums.

''None of us are very comfortable with the fact it's been so long, because that is a long time. We're hoping to avoid that this time around.

''We're in our third year since 'Hardwired'. Maybe we can get a bit more focus and go into the studio a bit sooner. I have a ton of material. I've over-compensated, so I'm ready to go anytime.''

The band last released music in 2016 when they dropped 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct', but previously had an eight year gap before that, with no new music between 'Hardwired' and 2008's 'Death Magnetic'.

Kirk's comments come after bassist Robert previously assured fans their new record won't be another eight years away.

He said: ''It will come a lot sooner than the previous two did ... this time around I think we'll be able to jump on it a lot quicker and jump in the studio and start working.

''We've all vowed to get this one going sooner than later. Now, how soon? I don't know. We've been touring non-stop. It's been over two years now. At some point, sure, we'll need to take a little bit of a break. It's sort of the right thing for us to do because we've been going so hard.''