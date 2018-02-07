Jonathan Bailey would rather go up the Thames in a ''Jacuzzi dingy'' rather than circumnavigate the globe.

The 29-year-old actor stars in tragic biopic 'The Mercy' about Donald Crowhurst - a yachtsman who tries to complete a circumnavigation without actually circling the world in order to win the 1968 Golden Globe Race.

Tragically, Crowhurst never returned home and his last log entry in 1969, revealed he either fell or jumped overboard and drowned.

However, for Bailey, this sailing feat is not for him and he admitted he would rather take it easy by going up the River Thames.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the world premiere of 'The Mercy' at Curzon Mayfair in London on Tuesday night (06.02.18), Bailey said: ''No, I'm alright for adventure. I will up the Thames in one of those Jacuzzi dingys.''

The new film - which is helmed by 'The Theory of Everything' filmmaker James Marsh - also stars Colin Firth as Crowhurst, Rachel Weisz, David Thewlis and Mark Gatiss and Bailey admitted he was hooked from first hearing the story.

He said: ''When I met him [James Marsh], he is just lovely and brilliant and he is really intelligent and sensitive. The story is unbelievable. I hadn't seen the documentary but it's a story that's known in my dad's generation. You know they know about it. It's just an extraordinary feat of insanity so it was a no brainer.''

When speaking about his co-stars, Bailey had nothing but praise for them but joked he was glad he didn't have to ''bear the emotional weight of the film''.

He said: ''A lot of my stuff is with David Thewlis and he is lovely and so thankfully our scenes didn't have to bear the emotional weight of the film, so we had a good time.

''And the little scenes I have with Colin and Rachel were great and they are really brilliant in it.''