The 84-year-old singer suffered complications after the operation in January, 2016, and his health became such a concern for his daughter, Pam Tillis, she asked fans to pray for her dad via social media.

The prayers seem to have worked - the Good Woman Blues star is back home in Florida, where he is being cared for by nurses.

Updating fans about her dad's health on Facebook, singer Pam writes: "There were some very tough months with Dad’s illness. Our total focus was paying attention to him and his recovery; press announcements were not a priority.

"Everything he is dealing with now, almost a year later, is a direct result of that crisis. Due to the nature of his illness, his care was best served in several facilities in Nashville up until November."

But there are no plans for her dad to hit the stage any time soon.

"There are no foreseeable personal appearances, as of now," Pam adds. "He misses his fans as much as they miss him. I miss performing with him very much, particularly at Christmas as I reminisce about all the family Christmas shows we did over the years. Keep him in your prayers. They have worked."