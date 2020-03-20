Spice Girl Mel C's daughter likes to make fun of her past hairstyles and fashion choices.

The 46-year-old singer has revealed that her 11-year-old Scarlett - who she shares with her ex-partner Thomas Starr - mercilessly mocks her outfits from the 2000s but is a fan of her tracksuits and trainers from the 1990s which she donned for her Sporty Spice pop persona.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she explained: ''My daughter is very proud of me but definitely enjoys making fun of some of my past hairstyles and fashion choices.

''With 90s fashion and sportswear having a moment my iconic Sporty look is a winner - but some other later stuff, not so much!''

After the Spice Girls - formed of Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and previously Geri Horner - split in 2000, Mel C forged a successful solo career and decided to totally revamp her look to distance herself from Sporty Spice, even changing her hair to spiky frosted tips.

She previously said: ''I think because I was so concerned with being seen as something other than Sporty Spice, I made some really bad choices.''

However, reuniting with the 'Wannabe' hitmakers in 2019 made her feel loved again as dressing in tracksuits helped her embrace true personality.

She added: ''Touring with the girls was incredible. It was such a magical experience. Spending time with the girls and becoming much closer again was really special too.

''I loved being Sporty Spice again it helped me really embrace every part of myself.''

What's more, writing her latest album has helped her come to terms with who she is today.

She continued: ''Making my new album I began to realise a new chapter in my life emerging.

''I feel braver as I get older and can look back on how everything has made me the person I am today.''