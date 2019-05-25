Mel B has promised that the Spice Girls will improve their vocals and sound issues before their next concert.

The band - comprised of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - reunited at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday (24.05.19) to kick off their 13-date Spice World UK and Ireland tour but some fans were disappointed by the sound.

Speaking on Instagram after the gig, Mel said: ''Hey guys thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.''

Mel's statement came after fans took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One concert-goer wrote on Twitter: ''Cannot hear anything. I want to bawl .''

Another added: ''There's something wrong when the crowd at spice girls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad...''

Someone else said: ''You've gone to all the effort of taking the time off work, travelling, booking accommodation and paid through the nose for a ticket. Not good enough.''

Despite the sound issues, the Spice Girls were off to an impressive start when they opened the tour in front of 71,000 people at Croke Park, becoming the first all-female band in history to do so.

Seven years after they last performed together for the 2012 Olympics, the group treated fans to a live show containing all their smash hit singles including 'Wannabe', '2 Become 1', 'Spice Up Your Life', 'Viva Forever', 'Goodbye' and many more.

Emma, Geri, Mel B and Mel C took the sold out audience on an emotional journey into Spice World with their iconic songs backed by a huge production with giant screens displaying messages of unity, togetherness and love throughout the night.

They kicked off proceedings with the inclusive message: ''We welcome all ages, all races, all gender identities, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, all religions & beliefs, all abilities.''