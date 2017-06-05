Mehgan James has been accused of fabricating a romance with Rob Kardashian to boost her popularity.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted last week he was baffled by reports he was dating the 'Bad Girl's Club' star, and though the brunette beauty said she was equally bemused by the rumour, it has now been claimed the 26-year-old reality TV personality was the ''mastermind'' behind the gossip.

Sources told TMZ Mehgan's team ''planted the story'' with a number of media outlets, in a bid to spread her name and grow her following.

And it seems the alleged campaign was a success as the 'Basketball Wives' star has seen her Instagram followers double in a week to over 800,000.

Rob - who has six-month-old daughter Dream with on/off partner Blac Chyna - insisted last week he'd never even met Meghan.

He tweeted: ''Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before (sic).''

Mehgan retweeted Rob's post before later adding a denial of her own, in which she seemingly hinted the Arthur George sock designer was behind the gossip.

She wrote: ''Although I've been advised not to say anything , I will say,I'm only '' Megan something. '' I don't control the media but we all know who does.

''Im just as confused as everyone else (sic)''.

The speculation about Rob and Mehgan came as the former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant shared a gushing post about Chyna on his Instagram page.

He wrote alongside a picture of the model when she was a teenager: ''On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child @blacchyna (sic)''

The star shared another picture of the 29-year-old beauty - whose real name is Angela White - in Spongebob Squarepants shorts when she was just 14 years old.

He captioned the photo: ''Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!! @blacchyna (sic)''