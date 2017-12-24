Meghan Markle's dog has two broken legs.

The 36-year-old actress is distraught as it is believed her pet pooch named Guy, who she brought from a shelter, has suffered two major injuries, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

The former 'Suits' star's beagle was brought over to Britain from her home in Toronto, Canada, earlier this year, but her other four-legged friend Bogart, which is a Labrador-shepherd cross was unable to come along because he was considered too old to travel.

However, it is believed Bogart is currently staying with Meghan's ''very close friends'' while she is in the UK.

She previously said: ''One [dog] is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he's in the UK, he's been here for a while.''

Although it is unknown how Guy suffered the injuries, it is believed her pet was poorly when Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry last month.

And it has been reported Guy has been receiving medical help from specialist neuro-orthopaedic Irish veterinary surgeon Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who is known for rescuing animals on the popular television series 'The Supervet'.

And while Meghan has been left upset by the news the animal is in a bad way, she has been comforted by her 33-year-old fiancé, who has accompanied the brunette beauty on her visits to the vet to check in on Guy.

This news comes shortly after Guy received a thorough health check to secure permission to reside in the UK.

And as part of this process animals must be microchipped, have a rabies vaccination, as well as a blood test 30 days after the jab.