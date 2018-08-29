Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress will form the centrepiece of a new royal exhibition at Windsor Castle.

The 37-year-old Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - wore a Clare Waight Keller-designed Givenchy gown for her wedding day, and the outfit is now set to go on display at the iconic royal residence from October.

The exhibition - which will run through until January - will also feature the Duchess' veil and the platinum bandeau tiara that was lent to her by the Queen.

An identical uniform to that worn by Prince Harry on his wedding day will also feature as part of the exhibition.

A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will subsequently be moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will be exhibited from June next year.

In May, Clare revealed she wanted Meghan's wedding dress to reflect her personality, describing the former actress as ''warm, radiant and a really strong woman''.

She shared: ''I aimed for a very modern and fresh design, just like I find Meghan to be, so I really wanted to represent her. I wanted her to feel absolutely incredible in the dress and, also, I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion.

''Meghan is genuine, warm, radiant and a really strong woman. She knows what she wants and, really, it was an absolute joy working with her. I believe part of the simplicity and modernity of this dress is the fabric, a double silk cady.''

Clare relished the experience of collaborating with the royal, admitting it's something she'll carry with her for the rest of her life.

She said: ''I hadn't met her before this process, but I have always admired her and her vision of the world, especially through her work with the UN.

''We very strongly connected, and I loved getting to know her on a personal level. I will carry the experience with me forever.''