Megan Thee Stallion thinks she owes much of her success to the internet.

The 25-year-old rap star - who recently released her new album, 'Suga' - has developed a huge following on social media and YouTube, and that popularity has helped to drive her recent success.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker told the New York Times newspaper: ''The main reason I am where I am today is because of the internet, but the crazy thing is I didn't grow up online.

''My mom played UGK, Biggie and Lil' Kim, and my dad was a big Three 6 Mafia fan, so the music I was listening to was already grown.

''When I got old enough to curse and rap, I was thinking, What would Biggie think about this? Would Pimp C like this?''

Despite her online popularity, Megan doesn't think her music reflects an internet-first approach to recording.

She said: ''Even though my career does really well because of the internet, my style is not new.

''I watched old DVDs of people in Houston and videos of guys in a circle, rapping, freestyling with each other.''

Megan recently claimed she always knew she'd rise to the top of the music business.

She said: ''When you're a confident person, you're not trying to claw your way to the top. You just know you [are] naturally going to make it.''

Megan also revealed she hopes to avoid conflict with other female rap stars.

She shared: ''Trying to tear somebody else down, I feel like that's not going to keep me in my position.

''I feel like if I came in and I'm nice and we're working together and we're helping, that's going to keep both of us in our position.

''Why do I have to tear you down to make me feel better? That's not the type of person I am.''