Megan Thee Stallion's new music is an introduction to her ''newest persona''.

The 25-year-old rap star has just released her new album, 'Suga', and Megan has explained how it differs from her earlier work, saying it's a personality-driven record.

Asked how her new album compares to her previous music, Megan explained: ''This one is just gonna be an introduction to my newest persona.

''Her name is Suga and Suga basically is just going through it, but she getting through it, she's just not afraid to say when she's wrong, she's making mistakes, and she's messing up, but she's still strong at the end of the day.''

Megan feels she's been able to show a new side to herself in her new music.

She told Vanity Fair: ''I usually don't like to get too emotional, I don't really like to show a lot of emotion, but that's something that I'm working on.

''I feel like my fans wanna know more about me, so I feel like in this project, I try to just let 'em know that I'm freaking human. I'm trying, man.''

Megan released her new album shortly after accusing her record label of blocking her music.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper explained that she tried to negotiate aspects of her contract with 1501 after signing a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management, who enlightened her to some of the clauses in the deal with her former label.

Speaking to her fans on her Instagram Stories, she said: ''When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract.

''I was young, I think I was, like, 20. So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management.

''I got real lawyers, and they were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh that's crazy, no I didn't know.'''