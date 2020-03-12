Megan Thee Stallion wants to open an assisted-living facility.

The 25-year-old rapper - who is one of the world's best-selling hip-hop stars - has revealed she dreams of one day opening an assisted-living facility in Houston, Texas.

Megan - who studies Health Administration at Texas Southern University - shared: ''I really want to have my own [assisted-living facility]. I really want it to be a comfortable living situation.''

The chart-topping star - whose mother, Holly Thomas, died of a brain tumour in March 2019 - also revealed she's eager to employ some of her classmates.

She told CRWN magazine: ''I really want to have my classmates run it, 'cause it is really hard for you to get a job fresh out of college. And a lot of times, people don't hire you because you don't have experience.''

Megan launched her new album, 'Suga', earlier this month, and the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker thinks she's matured over recent years.

She said: ''I feel like I am getting more mature and I'm getting more comfortable.

''I feel like an album is just saying this is me. This is the type of artist I am. I'm here. I'm stamped. I'm solidified.''

Meanwhile, Megan previously admitted that balancing her studies with her rap career has been stressful.

Asked how she manages her different responsibilities, Megan said in 2019: ''College is really stressing me out right now. I had to take all online classes this semester because I figured out last semester I'm gonna be so booked.

''So I'm gonna have to figure out how I can convince my teachers to give me my work ahead of time or cut me some slack if I'm not at school because I'm off being a rapper. And I had a professor for two classes and she was not going for it; she did not care.''