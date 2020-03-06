Megan Thee Stallion has learned she ''can't care'' about public opinion.

The 25-year-old rapper has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times and although she doesn't have ''any reason to hide anything'', Megan has become philosophical about the opinions of other people.

She said: ''I'm such a raw person and I'm so real, I literally just lay everything out, I don't have any reason to hide anything. The only thing that I don't like is when people talk about me and it's not a fact.

''If you gon' speak on my name, you got to speak the facts, because I'm not hiding anything, so don't go make up s**t, or don't go put your own story together. Fully understand what you're talking about before you talk about it.''

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker explained that during her time in the spotlight, she's learned to look past negativity.

The chart-topping star also insisted she's ''just gotta keep living [her] life'' regardless of the perceptions of her.

Megan told Vanity Fair: ''Other than that I really just learned that I just can't care.

''Half the time people just be saying things just to say it. Somebody said something to me one day and they could be done with it the next day, and then I'm carrying it with me for the rest of the month, and I'm upset.

''I can't care, I just gotta keep living my life, doing me.''

Megan has just released her new album, 'Suga', and she admits it's heavily influenced by her upbringing in Texas.

Asked whether her background influences her music, she said: ''I can't help it. I'm from Houston, I'm from Texas, I have the same slang, same tone, same dialect.

''So it's always gonna come across in the music. I just can't help it, I can't take that out of me. So it's definitely gonna still feel Houston.''