Megan McCain is pregnant.

'The View' co-host and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child together so the 35-year-old presenter has decided to film the ABC show from home as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant.

''Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.

''I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.

''Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.''

''As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite. I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew.''

Megan is the latest presenter on the show not to be in the studio due to the pandemic as anchor Whoopi Goldberg is also filming from home and Joy Behar is taking time off as a precaution.

Last year, Megan vowed to ''go a little easier'' on herself after suffering a miscarriage because she admitted she was shocked by how much the tragedy affected her as she had never felt ''naturally maternal''.

She said: ''I was very, very, very hard on myself. And I blamed the stress of my life and I blamed being older and I blamed my personality and I blamed things that were not rational.

''I, since then, have just tried to go a little easier on myself on all things having to do with motherhood and pregnancy-related, because it's not easy being a woman.

''t's just not. And I know how hard I was on myself and I'm sure a lot of women do the same thing. And you just feel really alone.''