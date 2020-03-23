'The View' host Megan McCain will be fronting the show via satellite link after announcing she is pregnant.
Megan McCain is pregnant.
'The View' co-host and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child together so the 35-year-old presenter has decided to film the ABC show from home as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote on Instagram: ''My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant.
''Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.
''I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.
''Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.''
''As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite. I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew.''
Megan is the latest presenter on the show not to be in the studio due to the pandemic as anchor Whoopi Goldberg is also filming from home and Joy Behar is taking time off as a precaution.
Last year, Megan vowed to ''go a little easier'' on herself after suffering a miscarriage because she admitted she was shocked by how much the tragedy affected her as she had never felt ''naturally maternal''.
She said: ''I was very, very, very hard on myself. And I blamed the stress of my life and I blamed being older and I blamed my personality and I blamed things that were not rational.
''I, since then, have just tried to go a little easier on myself on all things having to do with motherhood and pregnancy-related, because it's not easy being a woman.
''t's just not. And I know how hard I was on myself and I'm sure a lot of women do the same thing. And you just feel really alone.''
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
Listen to his new track 'I Only Know One Thing'.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
These renditions of Celtic songs are some of the best.
It used to be Weekly Music Highlights, but now coronavirus has ruined it all.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
'The Bends' was released on this day (March 13th) in 1996.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia lies a blue-collar coal-mining town called Big Stone Gap,...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...