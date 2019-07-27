Megan Barton Hanson admitted that having plastic surgery ''didn't fix anything''.

The 25-year-old reality star confessed that before appearing on ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' last year, she thought cosmetic procedures were the answers to all her problems, but now insists that undergoing therapy is ''so important'' for her to live a happy life and take care of her mental health.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''I thought having surgery would fix everything but it didn't. Having therapy and going on Love Island helped me find myself.

''Therapy is so important to me - if I'm facing an issue with my family or something that I know will trigger my depression, I get on the phone to my therapist.

''I can tell now what might trigger it and stay on top of it.''

The blonde beauty went on to explain that although the show was like a ''rehab'' for her and helped her eventually become more secure within herself, she lost weight throughout the process due to the stress - and felt pressure to stay slim once she had left the show.

She said: ''Love Island was like a type of rehab for me - it gave me thicker skin. I was stressed while I was doing it though and I lost weight.

''When I came out I was happier and more relaxed - I put about a stone back on and I was fat-shamed quite a lot.

''I try not to let it bother me - I'm happy within myself. I don't stress too much about what I eat, I want to enjoy life it's just too short.''