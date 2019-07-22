Megan Barton-Hanson is ''too selfish'' to fake an orgasm.

The 25-year-old star reality star - who recently became an ambassador for lingerie and sexy toy brand Ann Summers - was ''absolutely shocked'' with recent findings that revealed only 65 per cent of women regularly climax during sex with their partners, whilst men almost always achieve climax.

Megan isn't prepared to pretend she's enjoying herself between the sheets because she wants to be pleasured by her partner every time.

When asked about the recent statistic showing the gap between men and women's levels of ecstasy, she said: ''I was absolutely shocked that 95 per cent of men always orgasm and only 65 per cent of women have one. I didn't know the gap was that big! I knew girls sometimes faked it and me and my friends have always been like 'I'm too selfish to fake an orgasm'.''

The former 'Love Island' star went on to explain that she wants to open up the conversation surrounding sex for young women and feels the subject should no longer be a ''taboo''.

In an interview with New! magazine, she said: ''I really want young girls to feel that it's fun and it shouldn't be taboo. It's sad that you've got one life and girls are missing out on all these orgasms.

''It's ridiculous and it's not fair. Imagine men just lying back and being like, 'Its fine I don't want to orgasm!' More women in the public eye need to speak about it.''

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star added that when it comes to looking for a relationship, intimacy is one of the most important things.

She said: ''Definitely! People have different levels of sex drive but for me, it's a massive part of a relationship. I enjoy sex and I want to have a good sex life.''