Meg Mathews says her daughter Anais Gallagher is no wild child like her mother and her father Noel Gallagher.

The 53-year-old activist is surprised photographer Anais, 19, doesn't share her parents' penchant for partying but she is proud of her child for sticking to her values and for being so ''wise beyond her years''.

When asked if Anais is a wild child, Meg - who got divorced from the Oasis guitarist in 2001 - told OK! magazine: ''No! I'm so proud of her. She is wise beyond her years. I don't need to give her advice. She's grounded and not spoilt. She could have been a complete spoilt brat but she's not at all. She's all about her her values. She wants to walk around in sweat pants and speaks out on Twitter about what she thinks is wrong with the world. She has a voice. She's been brought up by me so she's wonderful.''

However, it's seems the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree for any of the Gallagher clan with Noel's daughter describing her favourite ever party when she was just seven years old.

Anais said: ''My seventh birthday at Topsy Turvy play centre - I think about it every day. I drank so much blue Slush Puppie that I threw up.''

Meanwhile, Anais fuelled romance rumours when she posted a photo of herself and musician Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - last month on Instagram after getting cosy at one of the musician's shows.

A source said: ''Anais and Dom are getting closer. People were surprised at how much affection they were showing each other in Manchester. It sparked rumours. Everyone reckons they make a great pair.''

Meg is very happy to talk to her daughter about her love life and hopes the teen will come to her when she needs her advice.

Meg said: ''She's 19 - I'm not going to frighten her off by talking about love. She's just got to learn and her mum can't tell her what to do. We have an amazing relationship. She's been a brilliant daughter. I've been very lucky. Some people have teenagers who are a complete nightmare but she's nothing like that.''