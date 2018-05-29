Janet McQueen admits it was a ''really emotional'' experience watching the new documentary movie on her late brother Alexander McQueen.

Upcoming film 'McQueen' charts the iconic designer's rise from humble beginnings in London to become one of the biggest names in fashion before his life was tragically cut short at the age of 40 when he took his own life.

Ahead of its release, Janet watched the film on her own and it was hard to see home movie footage of her sibling during happy times.

Speaking in a joint interview on 'This Morning' with her nephew Gary James McQueen, Janet said: ''I think he just had a passion for what he wanted to do and he came from nothing, and it was pure hard work. I saw the film alone firstly, and all I can say is it was really emotional''

But Gary - who decided to dedicate his first silk scarf collection to his uncle after he inspired him to pursue a career in the fashion industry - says the film is a ''celebration'' of Alexander's career and incredible spirit.

He said: ''He came from a real (situation), almost poverty. There's a certain dark romance within Lee's spirit and that work that he held through his passion and actually created the skull logo artwork based on that spirit. The documentary just does prove that sense of humor, but it's kind of a celebration of how he was and what he went through from the beginning and reaching those heights which was very euphoric.''

Alexander - who was named Lee Alexander McQueen - committed suicide in February 2010 just a few weeks after his beloved mother Joyce McQueen passed away.