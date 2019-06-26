McKenna Grace is to star in 'Rabbit Cake'.

The 13-year-old actress - who rose to fame after her critically acclaimed performance in 'Gifted' and portraying a young Tonya Harding in 'I, Tonya' - has teamed up with Amazon to produce and star in the big-screen adaptation of Annie Hartnett's 2017 debut novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Annabelle Comes Home' star will play a young girl called Elvis Babbitt with a keen sense of science she uses to investigate her mother's death while finding comfort in the people and animals inhabiting her small town of Freedom, Alabama.

According to the book's synopsis it is an ''exploration of grief, family, and the endurance of humour after loss''.

'To All the Boys I've Ever Loved Before' filmmaker Susan Johnson will direct and produce from a script by Allie Hagan.

Grace will produce along with Alix Madigan and her Mad Dog Films banner and the deal could make the 'Captain Marvel' star the youngest ever producer on a major feature-length film.

Marsai Martin, 14, currently holds the title after acting as an executive producer on 2019 comedy film 'Little', which starred Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai herself, and follows an overbearing boss (Hall) who is transformed into the child version of herself (Martin).

Marsai previously spoke of the role and insisted that regardless of her age, there is ''no limit'' to her abilities when it comes to making a film.

She said: ''It doesn't matter if you are four or 84, there's no limit to what you can do and if you prove that you can do it, you don't have to wait ... A 13 year old created this film and it turned out to be a wonderful, loving and fulfilling film.''