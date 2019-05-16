Mckenna Grace and Iain Armitage have joined 'Scoob' playing young Daphne and Shaggy.
Mckenna Grace and Iain Armitage have joined 'Scoob'.
The 10-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in Netflix's horror series 'The Haunting of Hill House' - and 10-year-old Iain, who rose to fame playing Sheldon in 'The Big Bang Theory' spin-off show 'Young Sheldon', will voice young Daphne and Shaggy, respectively in the new Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Doo movie based on the iconic children's cartoon.
The latest additions to the cast come after Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs were announced as superhero Blue Falcon and villain Dick Dastardly as well as 'Hangover' actor Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons who were confirmed to portray Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a pooch with mechanical robot parts, and Dee Dee Sykes, who was one of the smartest members of Captain Caveman's Teen Angels group.
Frank Welker will voice the titular pooch, after voicing crime-solving Mystery Inc. gang character Fred Jones since the animated comedy TV series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' made its debut in 1969.
Instead, Zac Efron will voice Fred for the forthcoming film and Amanda Seyfried will be Daphne Blake, while Will Forte will play Shaggy Rogers.
The Mystery Inc. gang - who aim to solve crimes alongside their canine companion Scooby - will be completed by Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley.
The movie is set to be released in May 2020 and will be the first time Scooby has hit the big screen since 2004's 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed', which followed on from 2002's 'Scooby-Doo'.
Neil Fanning voiced the canine in both movies, while Freddie Prinze Jr. took on the role of Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar played Daphne, Linda Cardellini was Velma, and Matthew Lillard voiced Shaggy.
A rising country star opens up about the UK scene.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...