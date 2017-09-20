Maya Jama has revealed she was sent a dress by a catfish when she was only 14.

The 'Cannonball' presenter admitted when she was a teenager she willing gave out her home address to a complete stranger on social media who ended up sending her a dress but he turned out to be a catfish - someone pretending to be someone else.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (20.09.17), Maya said: ''Someone came on MSN when I was 14 and I thought I must have met him on another website.

''I thought this person was 16 - I still don't know how old he is now - we were speaking for so long that once I mentioned I was going to a party.

''He said he would buy me a dress. I was super excited. I sent him my address so he had my address and actually sent the dress which made me think he was real.

''When I found out it was scary. I was being young and naïve. I just thought it was this amazing guy who really fancied me and gave me a dress. My mum didn't have a clue.''

Recalling her age at the time, Maya said the concept of catfishing wasn't really known or spoken about back then and admitted she had been a victim of catfishing on multiple occasions.

Luckily things are looking up for the radio presenter who is currently dating grime star Stormzy, who admitted he's ready to take their relationship to the next level as he wants to pop the question.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker said: ''I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.''