Maya Jama wants to star in a James Bond movie.

The 24-year-old presenter would love to follow in the footsteps of her idol Halle Berry - who played Giacinta 'Jinx' Johnson in 'Die Another Day' - by landing a high-profile role in the spy franchise, which currently features Daniel Craig as 007.

Asked what sort of movie she'd like to be in, she said: ''James Bond. I want to be a Bond girl. Someone who is jokes.

''I love Halle Berry. I was totally obsessed with her as a child. She made me like short hair.''

The BBC Radio DJ - who is in a relationship with grime star Stormzy - joked she's planning ''world domination'' as she's also got other big plans for the future.

Asked what's next for her this year, she quipped: ''World domination. And having my own line of face masks - watch this space.''

Maya has been targeted by trolls because of her honest social media posts but she's learned to just ignore their cruel comments.

Discussing how she handles the backlash with OK! Magazine, she said: ''I just don't - I do usually reply with something funny or ignore them.

''I've realised that nobody ever says what they say online to your face.

''People are meaner online so just block and bye.''

Despite her own fame, Maya still gets starstruck.

She said: ''I've seen Rihanna from a distance at a fesdtival - she is someone I'm starstruck over for sure.''