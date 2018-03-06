Maya Jama wishes she had a ''fuller figure.''

The 23-year-old TV presenter has admitted she dresses for the body she ''wants'' not what she has because she'd love to have a big bottom and larger breasts.

Speaking in this month's Woman's Health magazine, she said: ''I have a thinner version of the body I want, if that makes sense. If you're wearing a bodycon dress and pose in it and push your hips out, you're going to have an hourglass figure. I know what I'm doing! I actually prefer a fuller body. If I could paint my ideal, it would be a flat belly, big bum and big boobs. Like Jessica Rabbit.

''But it's not my natural body shape. I definitely dress for the body I want.''

Over the past few years, the brunette beauty's career has really picked up - meaning she's constantly travelling all over the world - but she still tries to find time to workout.

She explained: ''It's difficult with the job I have - I can't schedule workouts in advance, I have to grab them when I can, so I want to use that training time wisely.

''Alice (Liveing, Maya's personal trainer) has taught me that it's the quality of your sessions that counts, not how long you're in the gym for. I love my bum, so we tend to concentrate on that - lots of nice deep squats.''

But it's not just Maya's impressive presenting talent and incredible body that has people talking as she's also dating award-winning grime artist Stormzy, 24.

The radio star - who has been in a relationship with the 'Shut Up' hitmaker for three years - said: ''We're click-bait, I get that, and I find it 'whatever' these days. It used to wind me up, but I'm super-aware that as soon as you go out with somebody who's doing something incredible, then that's all they want to attach to your name.

''You know, I've got this thing where, if I don't feel 100%, I count my blessings. I'm like 'OK, what are you thankful for? You've got your health, a nice job, you're not starving, your family's healthy, blah blah blah...''