Maya Jama has unfollowed Stormzy on Instagram.

The 25-year-old TV presenter split from the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker earlier this week after four years together and she has wasted no time erasing him from her life as she has taken him off her social networking sites - but he still follows her.

Although she doesn't want to be kept up to date with the 26-year-old rapper's posts, the former 'Cannonball' host hasn't deleted the photographs of them together that she's shared in the past over the course of their relationship.

Speculation that they had split began to swirl earlier this week and a publicist for the brunette beauty later confirmed that they had ended their relationship.

The representative said in a statement: ''Yes, I can confirm the relationship has ended and Maya has separated from Stormzy.''

It's not yet known why the couple have decided to go their separate ways but it's believed they want to focus on their respective careers for the time being.

An insider said: ''Maya has moved out of their home in South West London. The decision isn't one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end. She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.''

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker was noticeably absent from Maya's 25th birthday party at London's Night Tales bar on Sunday (18.08.19) but they were last seen together last week at London's Sexy Fish restaurant.

Maya recently spoke of how she and Stormzy - who met at the Red Bull Culture Clash in 2014 - previously tried to keep their relationship secret.

She said: ''After keeping things low key for so long, we ended up living together, being in the same places together. It was gonna come out, and it did.''