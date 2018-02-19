Maya Jama isn't ''ignorant to the fact'' that people only know her because of her relationship with Stormzy.

The 23-year-old radio presenter made her relationship with the 24-year-old grime artist - whose real name is Michael Omari - public back in 2016 after they dated in secret for year, but despite having established a career of her own, Maya constantly is being recognised as ''Stormzy's girlfriend'', and though she understands he is the more famous of the two now, it can be frustrating for her to be sidelined.

While appearing on 'Loose Women' on Monday (19.02.18), Maya said: ''I was working at MTV when we first met and I interviewed him.

''He was just starting out and I was already a presenter. He is the more famous one now but I don't think you need to step back you can do your own thing at the same time.

''I think sometimes but I'm not ignorant to the fact that a lot people only know me because of him and only know my name as Stormzy's girlfriend but at the same time, I do have a name.

''It happened to me once at the National Television Awards some girl came over to me and said 'Stormzy's girlfriend' and I said 'My name is Maya' then it went really silent and awkward. But I can't get angry but I do think it is a little ignorant.''

While discussing whether stepping back to help a partner's career is a good idea, Maya insisted that, although she knows her boyfriend is more famous, she is happy doing her own, separate thing.

She said: ''I don't think you have to step back and let someone shine whoever is more successful at the time is obviously getting more attention at the time.

''He is doing amazingly well at the moment and I am doing my own thing completely separate.''