Maya Jama tries to show ''every aspect'' of her life on social media to give her fans an ''honest'' representation of herself.

The 24-year-old TV personality - who is dating 'Vossi Bop' rapper Stormzy - has opened up about the ''pressure'' of being a role model to young people growing up, and although it can sometimes be ''overwhelming'', the star has revealed that she tries to give her fans a real outlook on her life and share both her ''glamorous'' and ''rough'' days.

She told ITV News: ''It's only really since I was in the spotlight that you actually start to feel a little bit anxious and you start doubting yourself a little bit, and there's a lot of pressure online to be the perfect person and if you're not perfect like me, it can get overwhelming sometimes when you're trying to be this.

''One thing I've always done is try to show every aspect of my life and try to show me when I'm glamorous and me when I'm dolled up on telly, but also me when I'm rough and not feeling my best. I like to be open so that if there are people following people me [they can see], I can look rough if I don't have a glam team of ten and be as open and honest as possible.''

Maya has also embarked on a ''school tour'' where she gives talk to students about mental health and her own experiences.

She said: ''I'm on a school tour, we started in Sheffield, then Manchester, then Liverpool and back to my old school [in Bristol] and it basically started because I get a lot of young people in my DMs asking about how I cope with certain things.

''So the aim of it is to round up people i know to talk about our experiences and talk about mental health.''

And 'The Circle' host admitted that she is ''thankful'' for some of the obstacles she's encountered in her life because it's made her the person she is today.

She added: ''If anything, I'm thankful for some of the things have happened to me because maybe if I did have a smoother ride going on, I might not have been a nice person, I might not have ended up in the job I'm in or whatever, you just have to take everything as a lesson rather than a setback.''

The BBC Radio 1 presenter also explained that she has no intention of slowing down, and would like to act on-screen because that was her original passion.

She continued: ''I kind of want to act now, originally I wanted to be an actress but then I fell into presenting because I felt like all the acting roles I was taking on were like exaggerated versions of myself and presenting came naturally, but yeah, I wouldn't mind being in a few films and stuff now.''