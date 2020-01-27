Maya Jama will wear the world's first 5G-powered dress to the EE BAFTA Awards on Sunday (02.02.20).

The 25-year-old presenter will walk the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall in the one-of-a-kind gown by Richard Malone, which will see state-of-the-art digital technology help transform the dress before fans' eyes as she moves, thanks to the power of 5G.

And spectators outside the venue will be able to see the dress come to life digitally via the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G smartphones, which will be situated along the red carpet to capture the AR transformation as it happens.

And it has been promised that the dress - which has been made from made from ethically-sourced fabric including recycled, regenerative ocean waste, recycled wool and wadding from ex-factory waste - will redefine red carpet dressing via a showstopping finale moment on the EE stage.

Maya's six-layer dress has been hand sewn with over 100,000 stitches and took over 250 hours to complete, and to make it the world's first 5G-powered AR dress, it contains 12 full body length wires, which total over 18 metres in length, and 18 sensor bulbs, and Richard relished the chance to embrace the ''challenge''.

He said: ''The design challenges that come with creating something new are what get me up in the morning. When EE got in touch with such a progressive brief, I couldn't say no. My work is generally all about the human touch - we're a small team in my atelier, working by hand - and this project has allowed me to integrate technology into my work in a completely new way.''

Maya - who is EE's red carpet host at the BAFTAs - will also be showing off a new bespoke AR Instagram lens, which has been created to complement the dress and she's very excited to be part of the project.

She said: ''I totally love the awards season. Not only do I get the huge excitement of opening the red carpet for the EE BAFTAs I get to do it in a bespoke augmented reality dress that comes to life, thanks to EE's 5G technology.

''I love making a fun entrance, but this will be off the scale! It's been an incredible experience seeing what's possible with AR technology, and the best news is that everyone at home watching can try out the Lashes Lens for themselves too.''

Fans wanting to experience the magic of AR for themselves can head to the @ee Instagram profile page, launch the Lens filter, and simply tap 'try it' on the bottom left hand corner to capture a selfie of their own wearing the EE BAFTA Lashes Lens.

To see Maya walk the red carpet in the dress, tune into EE's official live stream by visiting @ee's Twitter from 4pm on Sunday. Live updates will also be available across @ee's Instagram and Facebook channels.