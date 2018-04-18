Maya Jama travels solo to feel ''refreshed''.

The 23-year-old presenter has a full-on schedule as she is a regular host on BBC Radio 1, the new face of Maybelline cosmetics, works with eBay as an ambassador and is a host on 'Cannonball' and the upcoming Sky 1 programme 'Revolution'.

Maya says her top tip to having the energy to maintain her busy work schedule is to make sure she spends time by herself to recharge, and enjoys going swimming because it takes her away from her phone and social media.

She said: ''I love swimming. I find it so therapeutic. You can't be near a phone and you can zone out. I went away on my own to Sri Lanka for seven days last year - I'd really recommend [travelling solo]. You've got no responsibilities, you can wake up when you want, eat what you like. I allowed myself two hours of phone time a day. I'd swim and go on fantastic rainforest walks. I came back feeling refreshed.''

And the brunette beauty is known for posting comical videos on her Instagram and showing a relatable side to herself because she believes the best way to connect with an audience is to be ''completely yourself''.

Speaking to Stylist magazine about how to be honest with her fans, she said: ''I think it's being part of a social media generation. The best way to be is completely you, and then it comes easily. Once you try to be something that isn't natural, it gets exhausting. I've always posted silly videos and [talked about] the same stuff, it's just that more people are watching now.''