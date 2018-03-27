Maya Jama stars in the new Maybelline Fit Me foundation campaign.

The 23-year-old presenter features in a new campaign alongside Jourdan Dunn to celebrate the company expanding their cosmetics range to include more shades, and Maya is proud to be a part of a campaign which celebrates diversity as she struggled to find make-up when she was younger.

Maya - whose parents are from Somalia and Sweden - told Vogue.co.uk: ''I didn't wear foundation for ages, like in school when all my friends started, because I couldn't find the right shades and also couldn't afford the super expensive brands. So having Maybelline's Fit Me foundation in shops at that time would have been a lifesaver.

''And it's affordable and a really good foundation that covers what you need to cover and lasts all day. There are so many different shades of human, and so there should be different shades of foundation too, right?''

The BBC Radio 1 presenter wears minimal make-up during the day but likes to add a bold lipstick shade and glowing highlighter for a night out.

She said: ''I'm quite basic in terms of make-up on a day-to-day basis. To switch it up at night I'll add a lip. It transforms your whole look - you can be wearing a plain outfit and then a strong lip completely changes the vibe. I'll usually go for red or like a brownish shade. I like a strong highlight too, at night you can proper whack it on and be a glowing goddess.

Maya - who has been dating grime star Stormzy for three years - often shows off her toned figure on holidays around the world and she puts her enviable curves down to ''dancing around the house''.

She admitted: ''I dance around the house a lot of the time. I turn on the radio as soon as I get up and then dance. If I'm feeling sluggish I'll dance around with weights, and also I have ankle weights that I wear sometimes. I'm quite an active person anyway, running from job to job. Otherwise I'm a sit-up and squat girl, and I use the leg machines at the gym.''

And the 'Cannonball' host uses a simple trick to keep her naturally curly locks looking shiny with a homemade hair mask.

She shared: ''My hair is actually curly, like loose big waves, so I straighten it a lot. I try to do hair masks to combat the damage, and I do a homemade one that's olive oil with an egg cracked into it and manuka honey. Put it in the microwave for about 30 seconds so it gets warm, paste it all over your hair, put a plastic bag over it and tie it tight, then the humidity in there helps it sink in.''