Maya Jama gives herself ''fake freckles''.
The 25-year-old presenter likes to give the ''illusion'' she's not wearing any make-up by adding small brown spots to her complexion with Freck Faux Freckle Cosmetics.
She explained to Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''If I'm wearing a lot of make-up, I add fake freckles to give the illusion of bare skin.
''I've got about three natural but make out it's over 20.''
On the days when Maya skips foundation, she always relies on her ''saviour'' product, MAC Studio Fix Concealer, to hide dark circles and blemishes.
She said ''Concealer is my saviour. It's my go-to for no make-up as I don't wear foundation, so I always apply this to cover up tired eyes.''
The former 'Circle' presenter has been using the same eyeliner since she was a teenager.
She said: ''Liquid liner was a big thing in my school but I had to spend hours trying to get it right.
''I still use the same one.''
And Maya never strays from her favourite Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara to keep her lashes looking long.
She said: ''One of the cheapest products in my make-up bag and one of the best.
''It will always be my favourite mascara.''
Maya recently admitted she never cooks and would rather order a takeaway after a busy day.
She said: ''I won't lie, I don't really cook.
''A lot of my DJing or hosting work happens in the evenings so, when I get in, I'm knackered.
''I'll look at the contents of my fridge and think, 'I could either spend ages trying to cook all this and be even more tired by the end, or quickly order something.'
''I'm a Deliveroo queen! My top picks are Five Guys and Papa Johns because it opens really late.''
