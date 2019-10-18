Maya Jama wants to be an actress.

The 25-year-old presenter has just got an acting agent and is serious about making a name for herself as an actress.

Speaking on ITV's 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she said: ''I want to be an actress now. Before I started presenting I used to want to be an actress. They came to my school when I was 15 and they were scouting for 'Skins' and I got to the final one and it was out of me and this other girl out of all of these thousands of kids and I was really convinced that I was going to get it [because I was from Bristol where the show was set]...

''I told everyone 'I don't know if I'm going to be able to see you again because I'm about to be really famous' and I didn't get it. After that, I said forget acting I'm going to do something that's really easy like presenting. But now I want to venture out and try. I just got an acting agent and I'm watching films more intently and looking at the facial expressions!''

Maya recently split from rapper Stormzy and insisted she is not looking for love because she wants to focus on her career and her new home.

She said: ''I'm not on the hunt. I'm not on any apps, basically. No, I'm not prowling. I'm just living my life. [I've just bought my first house] it's really exciting, I'm trying to make it into 'MTV Cribs'... I want to get a pole from my bedroom down to my front room, that's part of my plan. It's really nice. Single life is good. I'm just working.''

