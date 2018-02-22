Maya Jama has paid tribute to her double BRIT Award winning boyfriend Stormzy, describing him as an artist who is ''changing history''.

The 23-year-old TV presenter worked as a red carpet interviewer at the star-studded event at The O2 on Wednesday night (22.02.18) and then joined her man on his table as he waited to find out he would be leaving with the statuettes for British Male Solo Artist and British Album for 'Gang Signs and Prayer'.

Maya has now taken to her Instagram page to tell Stormzy, 24, just how ''proud'' she is of him.

Posting a picture of the grime rapper holding his two BRITs, she wrote: ''Proud is an understatement! You put everything into the album and work harder and are more passionate about what you do then anyone I know, you are inspiring on so many levels and everyone around you is blessed to have you, you deserve everything that comes your way, you are changing history and it is such a pleasure to witness you grow into the most incredible human the actual best [sic]''

Maya and Stormzy went public with their relationship in 2016, before Stormzy's career took off, and she has been there supporting him ever since.

Stormzy even said that he is ready to take their relationship to the next level and revealed that he is even ready to propose to Maya.

He previously said: ''I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.''

The songwriter has seen his debut LP go platinum in the wake of his BRITs wins and he wants to enjoy this special moment in his life and career with his family and friends.