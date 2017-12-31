Maya Jama's New Year's resolution is to learn to drive.

The 23-year-old model-and-presenter has been intending to get behind the wheel for a long time but keeps putting it off, but she now realises it would make it much easier when travelling from London to visit her family in Bristol, South West England, if she didn't have to rely on public transport.

She said: ''I don't actually drive. But I've meaning to like a very, very long time, but if you live in London and the most places I work are like central and stuff.

'' I just hasn't felt the urgency to, but it's literally at the top of my to-do list.

''I've got my provisional and I've paid for them but I just haven't taken them yet. I'm not even a driver!

''My family all live in Bristol, so it will make it a lot easier if I can just quickly drive rather than get the train and stuff.''

Asked if it's her new year's resolution, she said: ''It is, it has to be.''

Meanwhile, Maya's boyfriend Stormzy recently dismissed her accusations that he always keeps her awake with his loud snoring.

The 24-year-old grime artist said: ''You know what, I'm not convinced that I snore. This is how I see it, we go to bed, we wake up, she says, 'You were snoring.' Where's the evidence? You get what I mean? I just wake up to a new accusation or new charge of, 'Yes, you were snoring.' Maybe she was snoring, I don't know. I'm not buying it. Duvet hogging I'll take that because there's evidence.''

Stormzy and 'Cannonball' presenter Maya have been dating since 2015 and the 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker recently admitted he is planning to make Maya his wife.

He said: ''I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.''