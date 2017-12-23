Maya Jama is spending Christmas in London for the first time.

The 24-year-old beauty - who is dating grime star Stormzy - usually returns to her parents in Bristol, South West England, for the festive season but her working commitments mean she won't be seeing her family until Boxing Day (26.12.17).

She said: ''I'm having Christmas in London for the first time ever, I used to always go back to Bristol.

''But I'm going to stay in London because I'm actually working over Christmas, so it just makes it easier.

''I'm going to go to Bristol on Boxing Day.

''So I'm going to spend Christmas here and I'm super excited, [We'll be] just being cosy and having loads of food basically.''

Maya is of Swedish-Somali descent and her European heritage means her mother has always had her brood open one of their gifts on Christmas Eve.

She explained to BANG Showbiz: ''Tradition at my mum's house, because we're half Swedish where you're allowed to open, in Sweden you're allowed to open one present on Christmas Eve, so maybe they open all their presents on Christmas Eve, I don't know it's either all of them or one but my mum lets us open one on Christmas Eve, because of the Swedish tradition, so I get an early present.''

And the 'Cannonball' host has learned to choose the early gift strategically.

She said: ''When I was younger I always used to go for the biggest one. But now I go for ones that could be clothes because then I can wear them on Christmas day. I end up in pyjamas otherwise.''