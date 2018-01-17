Maya Jama has joined BBC Radio 1 as a new presenter.

The 23-year-old star - who is dating grime artist Stormzy - will host 'Radio 1's Greatest Hits' every Saturday between 10am and 1pm on the station, and she will also co-host Scott Mills' show on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm.

She said: ''I'm so happy to be presenting alongside Scott Mills on Fridays. I'm sure I can learn a thing or two from him and beyond excited to have my own show on Radio 1 every Saturday, I cannot wait to start.''

The Saturdays singer Mollie King and TV star Scarlett Moffatt have both landed co-hosting gigs on Matt Edmondson's Saturday afternoon show.

Matt will present the programme on Saturdays and Sundays between 1pm and 4pm, and be joined by a celebrity guest on each Saturday show.

He said: ''I am ridiculously excited about inviting some big name co-presenters to join me on Radio 1 every Saturday. I can't wait to work with Mollie and Scarlett, not to mention the 'reveal-them-and-you'll-be-immediately-fired' list of amazing names we have lined up for the rest of 2018.''

The pair are the first names revealed of a number of celeb co-hosts who will take on the duty, and Mollie cannot wait to get started.

She said: ''I'm so excited to be co-hosting BBC Radio 1's brand new Saturday show with Matt Edmondson. He always has me in stitches; we're going to have a blast - bring it on.''

What's more, Dev and Alice Levine will join forces to host the 'Weekend Breakfast Show' on Saturdays and Sundays, and Jordan North will present the Sunday version of Maya's show.

He said: ''What a great start to my 2018 - I'm absolutely made up. It's no secret that this has been a childhood ambition of mine, so to get my own show on Radio 1 and officially be part of the family is just amazing.

''To be honest, it's not properly sunk in, but I can't wait to be back on air and start presenting 'Radio 1's Greatest Hits'.''

The station's new weekend schedule will kick off on February 24, and Radio 1 Controller Ben Cooper cannot wait to see how the ''next generation'' get on.

He added: ''It's brilliant to welcome the next generation of superstars to Radio 1.

''Along with Maya, Jordan, Dev and Alice all starting new shows, Matt will co-present with the likes of Scarlett and Mollie, giving an exciting jeopardy to live radio at the weekend.''