Maya Jama has landed her first-ever acting role.

The 25-year-old model-and-presenter is heading overseas for the mystery project, but refused to give any details.

Speaking to Insider, Maya said: ''I have got my first acting role. It is a secret. I can't say what it is but I will be somewhere hot filming.''

While Maya has grown used to juggling various projects in recent years, she now wants to be ''focused'' on her new job and is looking forward to dedicating herself to just her acting role.

She continued: ''I want to be focused. I am looking forward to dedicating myself to one thing. I usually do five jobs in a week.''

The BBC Radio One DJ has always dreamed of working on the big screen after falling in love with acting at school but ''fell into'' presenting because it was easier.

Maya added: ''Before I was a presenter I wanted to act. I kind of fell into presenting. It felt easier. It felt like I didn't have to pretend to be someone else.

''I think now because I am so used to being Maya on screen. I think I will find it more challenging being someone else. I think I was probably a better actress in school but I am going to give it my best.''

The 'Cannonball' presenter left home when she was just 16 and admitted her life experiences have always made her feel older than her years.

She previously said: ''I moved out at 16 and came to London on my own and was always super independent from a young age and then when I moved to London naturally all my friends became older than me.

''So, from the age of 16 growing up with people at least seven years older than me so I've kind of got their state of mind and then the independence of having to pay your own bills from a young age and actually grafting and working and being responsible for yourself.''