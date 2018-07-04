Maya Jama didn't want to get married until she fell in love with Stormzy.

The 23-year-old star has been dating the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper for three years, but before then the stunning brunette never saw herself settling down.

Speaking on 'The L Word', the first episode of the six-part second series of her Freya 'When Life Gives You Melons' podcast, Maya admitted: ''I don't think I even wanted to get married, until now.

''Since this relationship, I'm like, actually I do want to get married and I do want to have kids.

''I think it's more the person that you're with that makes you feel like you want that stuff.''

The BBC Radio 1 presenter also revealed how she was the first to say ''I love you'' to the grime star.

Asked by her special guest, former Miss England Georgia Jones - the wife of McFly star Danny Jones - who said the L word first, Maya replied: ''I did but then I forgot that I did. In my mind I was like, 'No he said it first' and then the other day he reminded me.'

''I think I was like, 'Oh I think I love you' and he was like 'Oh yeah, I think I love you too.' ''

The first episode of season two sees Maya and her special guests cover everything from love to loss, careers to cliques and vaccinations to vaginas.

She commented: ''When I embarked on this project, I had no idea how much it was going to connect with young women. Having open, honest conversations about issues we all care about, having a laugh at the fails we've all experienced, and celebrating the highs we all deserve, has been rewarding and empowering.

''I can't wait for Season two to go live as we have another fantastic panel of ladies who are totally bossing life.''

The much-anticipated new series, created by Freya - a lingerie, swimwear and activewear brand which creates collections from a B to a K cup - launched today with episode one, The 'L' Word', available to download now www.freyalingerie.com/melons-podcast.