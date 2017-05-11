Maya Jama has teased that she and boyfriend Stormzy are to get hitched but the grime star ''doesn't know it yet''.
The 22-year-old presenter has admitted she is desperate to tie the knot with the 23-year-old grime star - whose real name is Michael Omari - though she hasn't told the 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker about her plans.
The stunning star - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for ITV's water-based gameshow 'Cannonball' - made the admission in a new video for Nando's First Heat series, which saw Maya travel to Mozambique in South Africa and try on a traditional wedding gown.
In the clip of her upcoming episode, she is asked if she is getting married, and she says: ''My boyfriend doesn't know yet.''
Meanwhile, in a previous episode, Maya told fans to forget the 'Shut Up' rapper's Merky Burger and instead opt for her own recipe.
Speaking at the launch of the popular piri-piri chicken restaurant's new series, she said last month: ''Stormz had the garlic bread with halloumi on it so f*** that one. I'd do a mango and lime chicken with garlic bread on each side and I'd call it Mango Maya, I feel like it'd beat Stormzy.''
The series is part of Nando's This is PERi-PERi, a collection of short films exploring the restaurant's Southern African heritage which can be viewed on YouTube.
