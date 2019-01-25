Maya Jama has revealed that she and her rapper boyfriend Stormzy have now got a pet dog they have named Enzo.
Maya Jama and Stomzy have got a pet dog.
The 24-year-old presenter revealed that she and her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend recently welcomed a mutt mate into their home who they have called Enzo and the pair love walking their pet around the London area where they live.
Maya said: ''We've got a dog now, Enzo, it's nice to have places to walk. I've always loved this city.''
The BBC Radio 1 DJ has been dating the grime artist for three years after the pair met at Red Bull Culture Clash in 2016.
Although the couple are focused on their life together now, Maya can't help but let her mind wander to the future and she has even thought about what she wants to happen when she dies.
The broadcaster would rather be cremated than buried, however, she isn't keen on the idea of being of her ashes being scattered in a river and would prefer to have her remains end up in a car.
Speaking to ES Magazine, she said: ''I'd like to be cremated, but I wouldn't want to be thrown in the Thames. Maybe in a park - then they could put tree seeds in with me, so I could grow through a tree. I like that idea.''
The 'Circle' host also spilled that she likes to work out in her garden with her personal trainer, but admitted that before she had a trainer and her own garden, she used to run in parks as she prefers to exercise outdoors.
She said: ''I'm super lucky, because I've got a personal trainer, so I train mostly in my garden. But even before I had a trainer or a garden, it would be in the parks. I find no one watches you outside, whereas in the gym everyone's staring.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.