Maya Jama and Stomzy have got a pet dog.

The 24-year-old presenter revealed that she and her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend recently welcomed a mutt mate into their home who they have called Enzo and the pair love walking their pet around the London area where they live.

Maya said: ''We've got a dog now, Enzo, it's nice to have places to walk. I've always loved this city.''

The BBC Radio 1 DJ has been dating the grime artist for three years after the pair met at Red Bull Culture Clash in 2016.

Although the couple are focused on their life together now, Maya can't help but let her mind wander to the future and she has even thought about what she wants to happen when she dies.

The broadcaster would rather be cremated than buried, however, she isn't keen on the idea of being of her ashes being scattered in a river and would prefer to have her remains end up in a car.

Speaking to ES Magazine, she said: ''I'd like to be cremated, but I wouldn't want to be thrown in the Thames. Maybe in a park - then they could put tree seeds in with me, so I could grow through a tree. I like that idea.''

The 'Circle' host also spilled that she likes to work out in her garden with her personal trainer, but admitted that before she had a trainer and her own garden, she used to run in parks as she prefers to exercise outdoors.

She said: ''I'm super lucky, because I've got a personal trainer, so I train mostly in my garden. But even before I had a trainer or a garden, it would be in the parks. I find no one watches you outside, whereas in the gym everyone's staring.''