Maya Jama feels pressured to marry Stormzy.

The 23-year-old presenter has been dating the 24-year-old grime star for over three years and admits being in the public eye leads to a lot of questions about their long-term future.

However, she'd rather they were able to just enjoy their relationship the way it is at the moment.

She said: ''It's quite hard being a young couple.

''Because we're in everyone's faces, people want us to get married and have kids. I'm just like, give us a break.

''But he's lovely and I'm super proud of us. It's nice to feel like we've come up together.''

Maya has spoken openly of the fact her dad was in and out of jail when she was growing up and the heartbreak she suffered at 16 when a former boyfriend was shot and killed in a pub, but she refuses to be defined by the tough times she's endured.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I've not come from a typical family background and I've been through a couple of tragedies in my life, at a young age.

''I haven't let that define me as a person or feel that I've got any lack of opportunities because of what I've been through.''

However, Maya admits the tragedy she's been through has made her work harder.

She said: ''Going through hard stuff makes you push a bit harder because you realise that life is so precious [but] I wouldn't put my success all down to that.''

But the Radio 1 DJ hopes she's a role model for others.

She said: ''Young people, old people, in any kind of situation can see me and think, 'She's done good and been positive and achieved everything she's wanted to achieve.'

''I hope people get that message from me.''