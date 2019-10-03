Maya Jama has been ''having fun'' with her friends since splitting from Stormzy.
Maya Jama is ''having fun'' now she's single.
The 25-year-old presenter's four-year relationship with Stormzy ended over the smmer and she's enjoying being able to hang out with her friends more now she doesn't have anyone else to consider when making plans.
She said: ''I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking. I was like, I miss this a little bit. I'm having fun.''
However, Maya isn't ready to date again as she's not sure how to do it.
Asked if she's dating, she told ES magazine: ''No! I'm scared to date. I haven't been single in so long, how the f**k do you flirt any more?! I've been basically with my friends 24/ 7.''
The BBC Radio 1 DJ admitted going through a break-up in the public eye was tough, but she knows the scrutiny won't last long.
She said: ''I used to read magazines when I was little and see all these Hollywood people break up and they didn't feel like real people. And then when you're in that position, you're like, oh s**t, it's very real. Everybody just sees it as entertainment...
''These things never last that long. People find something else to talk about.''
Maya has moved out of the house she shared with Stormzy in south west London and is currently living in a rental property in the west of the city, but is looking forward to buying a place of her own.
She said: ''I live on my own now. Solo bitch. I've got this little [flat] that reminds me of a 'Sex and the City' apartment. But without the sex...
''I never thought I'd be able to buy a house! I'm from a council house in Bristol, Dad's in jail...''
