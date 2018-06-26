Maya Jama doesn't feel pressured into dressing up for the cameras.

The 23-year-old presenter was initially horrified when she realised her job at BBC Radio 1 meant there'd be photographers waiting every day, but she quickly realised it would be unrealistic for her to glam up for every show, just to avoid unflattering pictures.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''When I first left the studio and saw the camera people, I was like, oh my God, say goodbye to tracksuits and no make-up days. But now I'm like, you know what? I'm here every Friday and Saturday, so you're going to take me as I am.''

But Maya - who is dating Stormzy - likes to make an effort when she's going somewhere special.

Asked how to describe her style, she said: ''Super comfy and casual, then also super slinky and sexy. I go from tracksuit bottoms in the day to a bodycon dress in the evening.''

When it comes to style inspiration, Maya looks to 'Diamonds' hitmaker Rihanna, whom she says always looks incredible.

She explained: ''I've never seen her look bad. It sounds like a cliche, but she owns the fashion queen title. [My favourite look of hers was] the one with the massive red love heart jumper - I'd love one just to be snuggly in the winter.''

Maya feels a responsibility to be a role model for young girls and she thinks it's important to show them that no one is perfect.

She said: ''I've always been quite transparent with everything I've been through or whatever is going on in my life. That helps young girls to see a real image. I'm not perfect, I make mistakes, but I do work really hard. If you do that, you will get to where you want to be.''