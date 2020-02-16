Maya Jama doesn't cook.

The 25-year-old presenter is often busy in the evenings so would rather order takeaway than spend more of her time putting together a meal with whatever she has left in her fridge.

She said: ''I won't lie, I don't really cook.

''A lot of my DJing or hosting work happens in the evenings so, when I get in, I'm knackered.

''I'll look at the contents of my fridge and think, 'I could either spend ages trying to cook all this and be even more tired by the end, or quickly order something.'

''I'm a Deliveroo queen! My top picks are Five Guys and Papa Johns because it opens really late.''

When the driver drops Maya's food to her, he won't be surprised to find her in her dressing gown.

She admitted: ''My dressing gown is one of my most prized possessions.

''Two of my friends chipped in bought me a Versace one for my birthday and I live in it.

''It's bright pink and so extra. It's ridiculous but I love it. You'll find me rolling around in it in the evenings.''

Maya worries she doesn't get enough sleep but she's trying to change her nighttime habits in order to be at her best.

She told Grazia magazine: ''My body functions on very little sleep at the moment but you go through phases.

''I'm trying to get back into an eight-hours-a-night routine because it does mean I perform better.

''I have a lavender spray for my pillow and I like to have a long bath too, a really hot one that really soothes me.

''A cosy bed and fresh sheets help too. I put my phone on airplane mode, set my alarm, and I'm off.''