Maya Jama celebrates her ''imperfections'' so nobody can make her feel ''bad'' about them.

The 24-year-old presenter doesn't give body-shaming trolls the ''power'' to make her doubt herself and has learnt to love her own skin.

She said: ''If I own my imperfections, then nobody can make me feel bad about them. I'm not giving anyone else the power. With me there's no surprises.''

And Maya says that she keeps her confidence by ''never holding back'' and staying true to herself.

She told British Vogue magazine: ''The thing I get asked most is, 'How are you so yourself? How do I get that confidence?' I always respond, 'Do whatever you would do if nobody was watching; don't ever hold yourself back because of other people.'

''Sometimes I have to sit back and catch my breath a little bit. Hopefully this is the beginning of everything. Whatever I can do, I want to do it - because why the f**k not?''

The BBC Radio 1 DJ is dating 'Vossi Bop' rapper Stormzy, and Maya confessed that she tried to keep her relationship under wraps for a long time but when the pair eventually moved in together, their romance ''came out''.

She added: ''We didn't ever want to do the whole [couple] goals thing together. But, after keeping things low-key for so long, we ended up living together, being in the same places together. It was gonna come out, and it did. It is what it is.''