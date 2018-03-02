Maya Jama hates kissing her boyfriend Stormzy in public.

Even though the 23-year-old presenter has been dating the 24-year-old grime rapper for over three years she admits she gets coy about giving him a smooch or even a hug when they are out and about, because she knows they will be recognised and people will stare at them.

Instead, Maya saves her PDAs for when she and Stormzy are on vacation and can go out undisturbed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Maya shared: ''I'm quite a shy PDA-er, in England I'm not much of a PDA person but if I'm abroad I will do it, Europe is fine. If I'm in England and around a load of people I might give him a little peck on the cheek, but not a full-on snog.''

Sitting on the airwaves with Scott Mills, Maya also recalled her first ever kiss.

The stunning star first locked lips as teenager at school but it was a ''traumatic'' experience and she felt as though she was pressured into the snog by her friends.

Discussing her first smooch, Maya said: ''Mine was a bit traumatic for me, there was a lot of peer pressure, I had a boyfriend at school and all my friends had a kiss and I was the last one. We were walking home from school and someone was like, 'Maya's not had her kiss'. Everyone circled me and then we kissed. Then I went back to my friend's house and had a cry. I was like, 'It was wrong and there was loads of spit.' ''