Maya Hawke ''struggles tremendously'' with the ''luck'' in her life and wants to give back to others who are not so fortunate.
Maya Hawke ''struggles tremendously'' with the ''luck'' in her life.
The 21-year-old singer-and-actress - who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman - is giving a portion of her merchandise sale from her upcoming debut album 'Blush' to Food Bank For New York City because she knows she's fortunate to have such a strong ''support system'' and wants to help those who don't.
She said: ''I struggle tremendously with my luck in this life.
''I spend a lot of time and energy thinking about how I can take the cards I've been dealt and manoeuvre that luck into good things for other people. The least I can do if I'm putting out a record in the middle of this trying time is to give away some of the money to people who really need food and help right now who don't have the support system that I have.''
The 'Stranger Things' star thinks her parents ''suffer'' a lot because of their careers because the nature of Hollywood makes actors feel constantly ''insecure'' and ''vulnerable''.
She told NME: ''My parents, by anyone's standards, have had beyond the dream of what success would be like in this industry and yet both of them suffer endlessly.'
''Will I ever work again? What will I do for my next job? Am I totally irrelevant now? Am I too old?' The pressures of this industry make you incredibly insecure and always vulnerable.''
When she was a child, Maya loved going to work with her parents - who split in 2006 - and only realised when she began acting herself that not everyone shares her enthusiasm for being behind-the-scenes.
She said: ''My favourite place to be was on set, behind the camera with headphones on, watching the monitors while my mum and dad did the same scene 100 times over from different angles, just sitting and learning.
''I used to think everyone wanted to do that - I've since learned that they don't. I've brought people to set thinking 'Oh, you're gonna love this as much as I do' and then I realise 'Oh no, you wanna go home, it was terribly boring and I'm forcing you to destroy your day.' ''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Writer-director Robert Budreau takes a stylised approach to this biopic of the legendary jazz artist...
When Chet Baker first made a real name for himself in the music industry he...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Seymour Bernstein is one of the most influential piano players to grace his generation and...