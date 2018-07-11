Max George has revealed he has open to dating another celebrity in the future, despite his high profile romance with Michelle Keegan.
Max George would be open to dating another celebrity if he fell for them.
The Wanted singer - who is currently happy with Miss Oklahoma contestant Carrie Baker - was previously engaged 'Coronation Street' actress Michelle Keegan, and he admitted their high profile romance hasn't put him off the possibility in the future.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''To be honest I never really paid that much attention to what was said, it just didn't really get to me that much.
''It was only when people were outside my home - that was the only part that was too much. I have never dated anyone for any reason other than that I liked or loved them, so that just kind of came with it.
''All that craziness - you just have to embrace it and sort of roll with it I guess. I wouldn't shy away from dating someone because of who they are. I think that if you love someone, you love them no matter what they do.''
Max, 29, recently launched his solo career with his debut single 'Barcelona', and the English star - who is now living in Los Angeles - revealed he is a big fan of holiday flings.
He added: '''Barcelona' is a story about a holiday romance years ago, I remember when you're in your teenage years and you're on holiday, how hard it is to say goodbye at the end of the holiday - you're gutted.
''But I am definitely a fan of holiday romances! What's not to love?''
Max was with fiancee Michelle - who is now married to Mark Wright - for two years until 2012, and started dating Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal the following year.
Eight months after their split in 2014, he started dating Carrie.
